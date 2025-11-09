A shocking classroom video from Antioch High School in Nashville shows 18-year-old student Kayla Smith pepper-spraying her teacher, Caleb Bates, after he took her phone during class. The teen was arrested at the scene and now faces criminal charges.

Video: Student Pepper-Sprays Teacher Over Phone at Nashville’s Antioch High School https://t.co/zn8SGCyh6y pic.twitter.com/V6WTPOT0ZA — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 9, 2025

School officials say Bates has faced previous violence from students — including an incident two months ago where he was punched in the face after stopping cheating. The latest attack has sparked renewed concerns over teacher safety, escalating student aggression, and the struggles schools face enforcing basic rules.

Local authorities confirmed that Smith has been expelled, and further disciplinary actions are under review