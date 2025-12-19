Mustapha Kharbouch false accusation has drawn widespread attention after statements were released by the legal team representing the Brown University student who was wrongly identified on social media as the shooter.

In a statement, Kharbouch described the ordeal as deeply traumatic, saying:

“The past few days have been an unimaginable nightmare. I received non-stop death threats and hate speech.”

His legal team emphasized that Kharbouch had no involvement in the attack and condemned the spread of unverified claims online, calling for accountability and restraint as investigations continue.