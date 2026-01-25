An active shooting incident was reported in Carver, Plymouth County, Massachusetts, with multiple people shot, according to early emergency reports.

Multiple people shot in Carver, Massachusetts as police search for suspect https://t.co/cjNZrKSHM1 pic.twitter.com/dJNYNwmIrY — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 25, 2026

The shooting occurred on Silva Street, where Carver Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene. Authorities are actively searching for a suspect shooter, and the area remains secured as the investigation continues.

Officials have not released the number or condition of the victims. The situation is developing, and additional updates are expected as more information becomes available.