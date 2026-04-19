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Multiple People Shot at Howe Park in Sacramento, Investigation Ongoing
A shooting at Howe Park in Sacramento, California has left multiple people injured, according to authorities.
Deputies responded to the scene and secured the area as investigators began gathering information.
Officials have not yet released details about the victims’ conditions or the number of people involved.
No suspect information has been made available at this time.
The situation remains under active investigation as authorities work to determine what led to the shooting.