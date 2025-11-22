A holiday celebration in Concord, North Carolina, turned into chaos after multiple people were shot during the city’s annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Friday night, according to local reports.

Multiple People Shot at Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Concord, North Carolina; Video Captures Moment Gunfire Erupted https://t.co/w2cNOndJPS pic.twitter.com/00k64YWtoA — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 22, 2025

Video from the scene shows the moment gunfire erupted during the concert portion of the event, sending families, children, and attendees running for cover. Screams and panic filled the area as law enforcement raced toward the crowd.

Authorities have confirmed that several victims were struck by gunfire, though the exact number and conditions remain unknown at this time. Emergency responders and multiple police units quickly arrived to secure the area and treat the wounded.

The event, which typically draws large crowds for the start of the holiday season, was immediately shut down.

No information has been released yet regarding a suspect or motive.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided as more details emerge.