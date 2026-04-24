Video shows a life-threatening tornado emergency in Enid, Oklahoma, as a powerful storm moves through the area.

More Video: Additional Footage Reveals Tornado Impact in Enid Oklahoma https://t.co/L04jwsLkb5 pic.twitter.com/qo59DkYoXB — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 24, 2026

Reports indicate major damage on the southern side of the city near Southgate, with structures impacted.

Emergency crews are responding as dangerous conditions continue.

Officials are urging residents to take shelter immediately as the situation remains critical.

The extent of injuries and damage is still being assessed.