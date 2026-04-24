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More Video: Additional Footage Reveals Tornado Impact in Enid Oklahoma
Video shows a life-threatening tornado emergency in Enid, Oklahoma, as a powerful storm moves through the area.
Reports indicate major damage on the southern side of the city near Southgate, with structures impacted.
Emergency crews are responding as dangerous conditions continue.
Officials are urging residents to take shelter immediately as the situation remains critical.
The extent of injuries and damage is still being assessed.