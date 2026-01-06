Videos show gunfire and anti-aircraft fire near Caracas presidential palace

Gunfire and AA fire near the presidential palace in Caracas were reported by residents as multiple videos circulated online showing heavy bursts of gunfire and what appears to be anti-aircraft fire near the Miraflores Palace area in the Venezuelan capital.

More Footage Shows Gunfire and AA Fire Near Caracas Presidential Palace https://t.co/EwhEUj1aCB pic.twitter.com/pJOyzuCzLr — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 6, 2026

Several eyewitness accounts described loud explosions and automatic weapons fire in central parts of the city, including the vicinity of the presidential residence. Videos shared by users also show flashes and sustained sequences of fire, consistent with intense conflict or military engagement.

No official confirmation yet

As of publication, there has been no formal confirmation from Venezuelan authorities or international observers regarding the source of the gunfire and anti-aircraft fire or who is involved. It remains unclear whether the incidents represent military activity, clashes between armed groups, or other events.

Officials have not released verified statements explaining the footage, locations, or potential casualties. The situation continues to develop, and authorities have yet to provide verified information on the unfolding events.

Broader context of unrest

Caracas has experienced a series of dramatic developments, with reports over recent days of explosions, aircraft activity, and instability across the city. Some residents reported detonations near military installations and residential areas, and widespread social media footage shows smoke and loud blasts in multiple districts.

The exact circumstances behind the recent videos remain under investigation and are being monitored as the situation evolves.