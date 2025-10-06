Montgomery Alabama Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 12 Injured During Downtown Festivities

A Montgomery Alabama shooting late Saturday night left two people dead and at least 12 others injured, including a 17-year-old boy, when gunfire erupted in downtown Montgomery amid several weekend events, authorities said.

Montgomery Alabama Shooting: 2 Killed, 12 Injured During Downtown Chaos https://t.co/LHbcQGtBR4 pic.twitter.com/AGSGx192Iu — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 6, 2025

Police Chief Jim Graboys confirmed that officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. near the Alabama National Fairgrounds, where thousands had gathered for festivities. Investigators believe one of the victims was targeted, while others nearby — some of whom were armed — returned fire in a chaotic exchange.

Victims Identified as Teen and Adult Woman

Authorities identified the two victims killed as 17-year-old Jeremiah Morris and 43-year-old Shalanda Williams.

Of the 12 people injured, five remain in critical condition, and seven victims are under the age of 20, the youngest only 16.

Graboys said the Montgomery shooting scene was “very chaotic,” as officers worked overnight to collect evidence, recover multiple high-capacity firearms, and process the scene.

Investigation Underway, No Arrests Yet

No suspects were in custody as of Sunday afternoon. Police urged the public to share any videos or photos from the area to assist in the Montgomery Alabama shooting investigation.

“We need every piece of information,” Graboys said, emphasizing community responsibility in helping investigators.

Mayor Steven Reed announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest — combining city, council, and Crime Stoppers funds. “If that’s what it takes, we’ll do whatever is necessary to bring those responsible to justice,” Reed said.

Shooting Not Connected to Fair or HBCU Events

City officials stressed that the Montgomery shooting was unrelated to the Alabama National Fair, the HBCU Classic Weekend, or Alabama State University’s homecoming, all happening nearby.

Mayor Reed said, “It only took one or two bad people with bad intentions to change the fortunes of many innocent people.”

The majority of the victims were local residents, he added.

Video Shows Panic as Shots Ring Out Downtown

A Facebook video verified by NBC News captured the moment chaos erupted. People are seen enjoying carnival rides — including a Ferris wheel — before gunshots ring out, sending crowds running for safety.

The footage underscores the panic and confusion that swept through the area as emergency crews rushed to assist the wounded.

Ongoing Police Efforts

Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses, review surveillance footage, and collect evidence to identify suspects.

Chief Graboys promised a thorough investigation: “We will gather every bit of evidence and chase down whoever is involved.”

The Montgomery Alabama shooting remains under active investigation as authorities work to restore calm and accountability in the downtown communit