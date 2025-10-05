At Least 14 Shot in Montgomery Alabama Mass Shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A tragic Montgomery Alabama mass shooting left at least 14 people shot and two dead early Sunday morning, according to police. Authorities said three victims remain in life-threatening condition as investigators work to determine what led to the deadly gunfire.

At Least 14 Shot, 2 Dead in Montgomery Alabama Mass Shooting, Police Say [Video] https://t.co/CAz29kv0KE pic.twitter.com/rZcQjKYO1A — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 5, 2025

The shooting happened overnight in what officials described as a “large gathering” area. Police responded quickly to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired. Several victims were transported to local hospitals, while two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed that detectives and forensics teams are actively investigating the incident. No arrests have been announced yet, and police have not released details about a possible suspect or motive.

Authorities are urging anyone with information or video footage of the Montgomery shooting to contact the department’s Major Crimes Unit or submit anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers.

Victims in Critical Condition

Three of the shooting victims remain hospitalized in critical condition, according to medical officials. Doctors are working to stabilize their conditions as families gather for updates.

Community Shock and Reactions

Residents across Montgomery, Alabama, have expressed shock and grief following the mass shooting. City leaders condemned the violence and called for unity and community support. Social media users shared prayers, while local organizations are planning candlelight vigils.

Watch: Video From the Scene

(Video footage) — Local media shared early video clips from the scene showing emergency vehicles and police securing the area. The footage, which quickly circulated online, highlights the scale of the response from law enforcement and first responders.

Growing Concern Over Gun Violence in Alabama

This Montgomery mass shooting adds to a troubling rise in gun violence across Alabama in 2025. State officials and advocates continue to push for stronger preventive measures, improved policing, and better community outreach programs to reduce violent incidents.