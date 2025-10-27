Minnesota Man Arrested for Threatening Attorney General Pam Bondi in TikTok “Murder-for-Hire” Post

Authorities have arrested a Minnesota man accused of threatening former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in a disturbing “murder-for-hire” video posted on TikTok. The suspect allegedly made explicit threats targeting Bondi, prompting a swift investigation by federal and state law enforcement agencies.

Officials confirmed that the TikTok threat contained violent language and appeared to solicit harm against the former attorney general. The video quickly circulated online before being removed by the platform.

Law enforcement sources said the man is now in custody and facing multiple charges related to criminal threats and solicitation of violence. Authorities emphasized that threats against public officials are treated with the utmost seriousness and are actively prosecuted under federal law.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials analyze the suspect’s online activity and potential motives.