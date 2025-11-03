Bomb Threat Evacuates Milford High School and Central Academy in Delaware
Immediate Police Response
Milford Police Department responded promptly on Monday morning after receiving reports of a bomb threat at Milford High School (MHS) and Milford Central Academy (MCA). Authorities secured the area and evacuated students and staff as a precaution.
Evacuation Details
All students and personnel were safely evacuated from both schools. Police conducted a thorough sweep of the premises to ensure safety before allowing anyone to re-enter.
Ongoing Investigation
Officials are currently investigating the source and credibility of the threat. No explosives have been found, and authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant.
Community Reactions
Parents and community members expressed concern over the safety of students, but praised the quick action of the Milford Police Department and school administration for handling the situation efficiently.
Safety Tips for Students and Parents
Authorities remind families to report any suspicious activity and to follow school safety protocols during emergencies.