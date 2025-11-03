Immediate Police Response

Milford Police Department responded promptly on Monday morning after receiving reports of a bomb threat at Milford High School (MHS) and Milford Central Academy (MCA). Authorities secured the area and evacuated students and staff as a precaution.

Evacuation Details

All students and personnel were safely evacuated from both schools. Police conducted a thorough sweep of the premises to ensure safety before allowing anyone to re-enter.

Ongoing Investigation

Officials are currently investigating the source and credibility of the threat. No explosives have been found, and authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant.

Community Reactions

Parents and community members expressed concern over the safety of students, but praised the quick action of the Milford Police Department and school administration for handling the situation efficiently.

Safety Tips for Students and Parents

Authorities remind families to report any suspicious activity and to follow school safety protocols during emergencies.