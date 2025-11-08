Miami-Dade Deputy Killed: Devin Jaramillo Fatally Shot While Responding to Crash
Authorities confirm 27-year-old Deputy Devin Jaramillo died after being shot near Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue.
Body (Google News-friendly structure)
Miami-Dade deputy killed in the line of duty on Friday afternoon, sparking a massive police response and a homicide investigation, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.
What Happened
Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz announced that Deputy Devin Jaramillo, 27, was fatally shot while responding to a traffic crash near a warehouse district close to SW 128th Street & 122nd Avenue.
Authorities said the deputy was brutally attacked before being shot. Additional officers rushed to the scene and located the deputy with critical injuries.
Deputy Taken to Hospital
He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he later died from his injuries despite efforts to save him.
The sheriff called the loss “devastating and heartbreaking for our law enforcement family.”
Investigation Ongoing
Miami-Dade Police have secured the crash site and surrounding area while detectives gather evidence.
Officials have not confirmed:
- The identity of the shooter
- Whether any arrests have been made
- A motive behind the attack
Community Reaction
Local residents have expressed shock and grief, with law enforcement agencies across Florida offering condolences.
The Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released once the investigation advances.