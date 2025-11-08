Body (Google News-friendly structure)

Miami-Dade deputy killed in the line of duty on Friday afternoon, sparking a massive police response and a homicide investigation, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Miami-Dade Deputy Devin Jaramillo Fatally Shot While Responding to Crash https://t.co/tBwkT0v6MG pic.twitter.com/gU5NmsqJRc — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 8, 2025

What Happened

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz announced that Deputy Devin Jaramillo, 27, was fatally shot while responding to a traffic crash near a warehouse district close to SW 128th Street & 122nd Avenue.

Authorities said the deputy was brutally attacked before being shot. Additional officers rushed to the scene and located the deputy with critical injuries.

Deputy Taken to Hospital

He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he later died from his injuries despite efforts to save him.

The sheriff called the loss “devastating and heartbreaking for our law enforcement family.”

Investigation Ongoing

Miami-Dade Police have secured the crash site and surrounding area while detectives gather evidence.

Officials have not confirmed:

The identity of the shooter

Whether any arrests have been made

A motive behind the attack

Community Reaction

Local residents have expressed shock and grief, with law enforcement agencies across Florida offering condolences.

The Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released once the investigation advances.