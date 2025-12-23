Mexican Military Medical Plane Crashes Into Galveston Bay

A Mexican military medical aircraft carrying eight people crashed into West Galveston Bay, Texas, on Monday afternoon, according to GalvNews and city officials.

Officials said the plane was approaching Scholes International Airport in heavy fog when it went down. The aircraft was carrying two pilots and six passengers, including a pediatric patient in need of burn care, who was reportedly being transported to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Galveston, which specializes in such treatment.

Emergency responders launched a response in the bay area. Authorities have not yet released details on casualties or the cause of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.