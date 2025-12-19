Methuen Police Issue Public Safety Update as Search Continues Near Salem Border

Methuen Massachusetts police update: The Methuen Police Department issued a public safety notification confirming that federal authorities, with assistance from state and local law enforcement, are mobilizing resources near the Salem, New Hampshire–Methuen border along Route 28.

Police said the activity is connected to an ongoing effort to locate a suspect in an active investigation into a recent death. Officials stressed that there is currently no information indicating an imminent risk to the public, but residents are urged to remain vigilant and exercise heightened caution.

Methuen police asked residents to report any individuals on foot who appear out of place, unfamiliar to the area, or behaving suspiciously. Authorities said updates will be provided as appropriate.

Methuen, Massachusetts is located just south of the storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire that has been the focus of significant law enforcement activity.