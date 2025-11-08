Mega Millions jackpot surges to $900M after no winning ticket on Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $900 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing. The next draw is scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, as excitement builds nationwide for one of the game’s biggest jackpots in history.

Friday’s winning numbers:

16 – 21 – 23 – 48 – 70

Mega Ball: 5

This marks the 38th drawing since the jackpot was last won in Virginia on June 27. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336, but millions across 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands are expected to take their shot at the massive prize.

The current jackpot is the 8th-largest Mega Millions prize ever — inching closer to the record $1.602 billion won in Florida in 2023.

🎟️ Tickets are $5 each and include a multiplier that can boost non-jackpot winnings.