Mark Sanchez Fired from FOX? Network Confirms Departure
Former NFL quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network, according to a brief statement released by FOX.
“We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network,” a spokesperson said, adding there would be no further comment at this time.
Reports circulating online have attempted to link his departure to an incident under investigation in Indianapolis, but no official connection has been confirmed.
Further details are expected as the situation develops.