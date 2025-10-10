María Corina Machado Awarded Nobel Peace Prize for Championing Democracy in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.”

The Nobel Committee praised Machado for her long-standing efforts to advance democracy, human rights, and political freedoms in Venezuela despite facing government persecution and restrictions.

Her recognition highlights the international community’s support for Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement and the resilience of its civil society amid years of political and economic crisis.

Further details about the official award ceremony and Machado’s response to the announcement are expected in the coming hours.

This is a developing story — updates will follow as more information becomes available.