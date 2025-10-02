Manchester Synagogue Stabbing: Police Respond to Major Incident

A Manchester synagogue stabbing has left multiple people injured in Crumpsall this morning (October 2). Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are responding to a “serious incident” at a synagogue on Middleton Road, where a large cordon remains in place.

Eyewitnesses reported emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, rushing to the scene. The road has been closed between Wilton Road and Crumpsall Lane as investigations continue.

Police Confirm “Serious Incident”

Mayor Andy Burnham described the attack on BBC Radio Manchester as a “serious incident,” but reassured residents that the immediate danger is now over. He praised police for their swift response and urged people to avoid the area while inquiries are ongoing.

What We Know So Far

Multiple people were stabbed inside or near a synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, are at the scene.

Middleton Road remains closed while detectives investigate.

The condition of the victims has not yet been confirmed.

Community Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

The Manchester Jewish community has expressed deep concern following the stabbing, with calls for calm and unity. Security around local synagogues may be tightened as a precaution.

Greater Manchester Police are expected to release a full statement shortly, providing more clarity on the number of victims and whether any arrests have been made.