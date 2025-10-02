Breaking: Manchester Synagogue Stabbing – Police Statement

A Manchester synagogue stabbing at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall has left four people injured, according to an official police statement. Officers shot the alleged attacker after reports of a stabbing and attempted vehicular attack.

Video footage shows emergency services tending to victims while police secure the scene. Authorities are urging the public to avoid Middleton Road.

Manchester Police Statement

Greater Manchester Police confirmed:

Officers were called at 9:31 AM after a witness reported a vehicular attack attempt and a stabbing.

Police shot the attacker at 9:38 AM.

Paramedics arrived at 9:41 AM, treating the injured.

Four people have been hurt from stabbing and vehicle impact.

Police requested the public avoid the area while the situation is handled.

Video Footage Shows Response

Eyewitnesses captured video showing police confronting the attacker outside the synagogue. The footage is graphic and shows emergency teams assisting victims. ⚠️ Viewer discretion is advised.

Mayor Andy Burnham Comments

Mayor Andy Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester that the immediate danger is over. He praised police for their quick action and urged residents to stay clear of the scene.

Community Reaction

The Manchester Jewish community expressed shock and concern. Security around synagogues may be increased as a precaution while authorities continue the investigation.