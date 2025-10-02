News
Manchester Synagogue Stabbing: Several Injured in Crumpsall
Police lock down Middleton Road after multiple people stabbed at a synagogue in north Manchester.
A Manchester synagogue stabbing has left several people injured in Crumpsall this morning (October 2). Police confirmed a “serious incident,” and a large cordon is in place on Middleton Road.
Police Response
Emergency services, including paramedics and armed officers, are at the scene. The road is closed between Wilton Road and Crumpsall Lane.
Mayor’s Statement
Mayor Andy Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester the immediate danger is over, praising police for their quick response.