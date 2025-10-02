A Manchester synagogue stabbing has left several people injured in Crumpsall this morning (October 2). Police confirmed a “serious incident,” and a large cordon is in place on Middleton Road.

Police Response

Emergency services, including paramedics and armed officers, are at the scene. The road is closed between Wilton Road and Crumpsall Lane.

Mayor’s Statement

Mayor Andy Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester the immediate danger is over, praising police for their quick response.