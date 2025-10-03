The first photo of a victim killed in the Manchester synagogue attack has been released. Adrian Daulby, 53, was murdered outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation during a Yom Kippur service. The attack, carried out by 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, has been officially declared an act of terrorism, prompting extra police patrols across Manchester.

Victim: Adrian Daulby

Police shared the first photo of Adrian Daulby, honoring his life and community contributions.

Daulby was an active synagogue member, remembered for his kindness and dedication.

The second victim, Melvin Cravitz, 66, has not had a photo released yet.

Timeline of the Manchester synagogue attack

At 9:31 a.m., a car rammed worshippers outside the synagogue.

The attacker then carried out a stabbing spree before being shot dead by armed police.

The rampage lasted less than 10 minutes, leaving two dead and several injured.

Attacker: Jihad Al-Shamie

Identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent.

Lived in Prestwich, around two miles from the synagogue.

Worked previously as a computer programming and English tutor.

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Political and community response

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack as “horrific” and announced heightened security for Jewish sites.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and international leaders, including Israel’s Prime Minister, expressed condolences.

Synagogue leaders praised staff and security for preventing further casualties.

Concerns over antisemitism in the UK

Authorities are investigating antisemitism as a potential motive.

The attack highlights a rise in antisemitic incidents and prompts calls for stronger protective measures around Jewish institutions.