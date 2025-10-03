News
Manchester synagogue attack: First photo of victim Adrian Daulby released
Police release first photo of Adrian Daulby, 53, killed in Yom Kippur terror attack at Heaton Park synagogue.
The first photo of a victim killed in the Manchester synagogue attack has been released. Adrian Daulby, 53, was murdered outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation during a Yom Kippur service. The attack, carried out by 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, has been officially declared an act of terrorism, prompting extra police patrols across Manchester.
Victim: Adrian Daulby
- Police shared the first photo of Adrian Daulby, honoring his life and community contributions.
- Daulby was an active synagogue member, remembered for his kindness and dedication.
- The second victim, Melvin Cravitz, 66, has not had a photo released yet.
Timeline of the Manchester synagogue attack
- At 9:31 a.m., a car rammed worshippers outside the synagogue.
- The attacker then carried out a stabbing spree before being shot dead by armed police.
- The rampage lasted less than 10 minutes, leaving two dead and several injured.
Attacker: Jihad Al-Shamie
- Identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent.
- Lived in Prestwich, around two miles from the synagogue.
- Worked previously as a computer programming and English tutor.
- Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the attack.
Political and community response
- Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack as “horrific” and announced heightened security for Jewish sites.
- King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and international leaders, including Israel’s Prime Minister, expressed condolences.
- Synagogue leaders praised staff and security for preventing further casualties.
Concerns over antisemitism in the UK
- Authorities are investigating antisemitism as a potential motive.
- The attack highlights a rise in antisemitic incidents and prompts calls for stronger protective measures around Jewish institutions.