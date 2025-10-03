Manchester Synagogue Attack: Family Condemns Jihad Al-Shamie’s Rampage

The family of a man who went on a knife rampage at a synagogue before being shot dead by police has issued a statement condemning the attack.

Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, was identified as the attacker at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in north Manchester on Thursday. He drove into a group of people outside the synagogue before stabbing a man.

In their statement, the Al-Shamie family said:

“The news from Manchester regarding the terrorist attack targeting a Jewish synagogue has been a profound shock to us. The Al-Shamie family in the UK and abroad strongly condemns this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians.”

Police have confirmed that one of the victims may have been killed by a bullet fired by officers during the incident, and investigations are ongoing.