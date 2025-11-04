Man Stabbed in Domestic Incident in North Kingstown, Rhode Island

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Detectives with the North Kingstown Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday night.

Police said a man suffered stab wounds to his back during what they described as a domestic incident. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not yet determined how many times the victim was stabbed or the exact size of the weapon used.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details about arrests or suspects have been released at this time.