Man Fatally Shot Inside MGM National Harbor Food Court, Suspect at Large

A man was shot and killed inside the food court at the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police said officers responded just before noon after receiving reports of a shooting inside the busy food court area. According to Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader, the victim was ordering food when the suspect approached and immediately opened fire.

“The victim was ordering food, the suspect appeared and immediately began shooting at the victim,” Nader said during a news conference.

Early reports indicated a second man may have been grazed by a bullet. However, Nader later clarified that only one person was injured during the incident.

Officers found the victim, believed to be in his 20s, inside the food court. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooter fled the casino property in a vehicle. Investigators have obtained video of the suspect but have not released a description to the public as the search continues.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Prince George’s County police.