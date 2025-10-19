Man Dead, One in Custody After Early-Morning Shooting in Brooklyn

A man is dead and another person is in custody following an early-morning shooting inside a building at 2020 Dorchester Road in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Police responded around 2:07 a.m. and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody, though no charges have been filed as of yet. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.