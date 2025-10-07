Man Arrested With 200 Explosive Devices Outside D.C. Cathedral Ahead of Supreme Court Justices’ Expected Visit

A man was arrested outside St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, D.C., after authorities discovered more than 200 handmade destructive devices — including bottle rockets and Molotov cocktails — inside a tent on the church’s steps, according to court records.

Police identified the suspect as Louis Geri, who allegedly threatened to ignite the explosives when approached by officers clearing the area for the annual Red Mass, a service traditionally attended by Supreme Court justices to mark the start of the court’s new term.

Court documents state that Geri warned officers to “stay back and call the federales,” claiming he possessed explosives. When detained, he allegedly handed authorities pages from a notebook expressing hostility toward the Catholic Church, Supreme Court justices, Jewish people, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Due to the incident, none of the justices attended this year’s Mass, according to the Catholic Standard, the official newspaper of the Archdiocese of Washington.

An attorney for Geri did not immediately respond to requests for comment.