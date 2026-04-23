Video shows a major police response at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge following reports of an active shooter.

Video: Active Shooter Reported at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge https://t.co/xOOK1aWfzA pic.twitter.com/ym3Pyc7TqU — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 23, 2026

Video: Victims Seen After Shooting at Mall of Louisiana Leaves 6 Injured https://t.co/sVrGW4SDmN pic.twitter.com/UMzXLnDO1h — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 23, 2026

Authorities confirmed that multiple people were injured, with two victims in critical condition.

Governor Jeff Landry acknowledged the incident and urged the public to avoid the area as law enforcement secures the scene.

Emergency crews are on site as officers continue to assess the situation and search for more details.

The incident remains active as authorities work to confirm the number of victims and circumstances surrounding the shooting.