Major Instagram Outage: Users Worldwide Report Login Failures and App Malfunctions

Instagram is experiencing a major global outage, with users across multiple countries reporting they cannot log in or access key app features. According to Downdetector, reports began surging this afternoon as the platform suddenly went down for large numbers of users.

People quickly took to other social media sites to share their frustration. Many reported problems with notifications, audio features, and the app’s theme options. Others questioned whether the outage was widespread, asking: “Is everyone’s Instagram down?”

The issue remains ongoing, with Instagram yet to release an official statement. This is a developing situation.