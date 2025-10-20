News

Major AWS Outage Disrupts Global Services – October 2025

Thousands of Users Affected Worldwide as AWS Experiences Widespread Service Disruptions in Northern Virginia

Published: 11 ساعة ago
Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the world’s leading cloud providers, is currently experiencing a major outage affecting numerous applications and platforms worldwide. The disruption started early on October 20, 2025, primarily in the US-EAST-1 (Northern Virginia) region, causing widespread service interruptions.

🔴 Services Affected

The outage has impacted a wide range of popular platforms and services, including:

  • Fortnite
  • Snapchat
  • Alexa
  • Canva
  • Airtable
  • Ring Doorbell
  • McDonald’s App
  • Epic Games Store
  • Slack
  • Jira
  • Xero
  • Asana
  • BT
  • Lloyds Bank

Users have reported increased latency, errors, and complete service outages across multiple platforms. Even AWS’s own support portal has been affected, preventing some users from accessing assistance.

🛠️ AWS Response

AWS has confirmed the issue on its AWS Health Dashboard, stating they are investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple services in the affected region. A resolution timeline has not yet been provided.

📊 User Impact

Thousands of users worldwide have reported disruptions, with outage tracking sites like DownDetector showing a sharp spike in incident reports. The outage has affected both consumers and businesses relying on cloud infrastructure for critical operations.

🔍 What’s Next

AWS engineers are actively working to restore full service. Users and businesses are advised to monitor the AWS Health Dashboard for real-time updates.

Published: 11 ساعة ago
