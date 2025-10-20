Major AWS Outage Disrupts Global Services – October 2025

Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the world’s leading cloud providers, is currently experiencing a major outage affecting numerous applications and platforms worldwide. The disruption started early on October 20, 2025, primarily in the US-EAST-1 (Northern Virginia) region, causing widespread service interruptions.

🔴 Services Affected

The outage has impacted a wide range of popular platforms and services, including:

Fortnite

Snapchat

Alexa

Canva

Airtable

Ring Doorbell

McDonald’s App

Epic Games Store

Slack

Jira

Xero

Asana

BT

Lloyds Bank

Users have reported increased latency, errors, and complete service outages across multiple platforms. Even AWS’s own support portal has been affected, preventing some users from accessing assistance.

🛠️ AWS Response

AWS has confirmed the issue on its AWS Health Dashboard, stating they are investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple services in the affected region. A resolution timeline has not yet been provided.

📊 User Impact

Thousands of users worldwide have reported disruptions, with outage tracking sites like DownDetector showing a sharp spike in incident reports. The outage has affected both consumers and businesses relying on cloud infrastructure for critical operations.

🔍 What’s Next

AWS engineers are actively working to restore full service. Users and businesses are advised to monitor the AWS Health Dashboard for real-time updates.

Stay updated on the latest AWS news: