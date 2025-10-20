Major AWS Outage Disrupts Global Services – October 2025
Thousands of Users Affected Worldwide as AWS Experiences Widespread Service Disruptions in Northern Virginia
Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the world’s leading cloud providers, is currently experiencing a major outage affecting numerous applications and platforms worldwide. The disruption started early on October 20, 2025, primarily in the US-EAST-1 (Northern Virginia) region, causing widespread service interruptions.
🔴 Services Affected
The outage has impacted a wide range of popular platforms and services, including:
- Fortnite
- Snapchat
- Alexa
- Canva
- Airtable
- Ring Doorbell
- McDonald’s App
- Epic Games Store
- Slack
- Jira
- Xero
- Asana
- BT
- Lloyds Bank
Users have reported increased latency, errors, and complete service outages across multiple platforms. Even AWS’s own support portal has been affected, preventing some users from accessing assistance.
🛠️ AWS Response
AWS has confirmed the issue on its AWS Health Dashboard, stating they are investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple services in the affected region. A resolution timeline has not yet been provided.
📊 User Impact
Thousands of users worldwide have reported disruptions, with outage tracking sites like DownDetector showing a sharp spike in incident reports. The outage has affected both consumers and businesses relying on cloud infrastructure for critical operations.
🔍 What’s Next
AWS engineers are actively working to restore full service. Users and businesses are advised to monitor the AWS Health Dashboard for real-time updates.
Stay updated on the latest AWS news:
- The Verge: AWS Outage Updates
- Times of India: AWS Service Disruption
- The Stack: AWS US-EAST-1 Glitches