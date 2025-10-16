Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Drake Passage South of Argentina

Breaking News: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck the Drake Passage, south of Argentina, on October 15, according to geological reports.

The epicenter was located about 694 kilometers (431 miles) southeast of Ushuaia, in Tierra del Fuego, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) — making it a shallow and potentially felt quake in nearby areas.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries, but Argentine authorities are monitoring the region for possible aftershocks or changes in seismic activity.

The Drake Passage, known for its turbulent seas and high seismic activity, connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans at the southern tip of South America — one of the most geologically active zones in the world.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.