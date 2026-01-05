News
Maduro Trial Update: Not Guilty Pleas Entered, Court Date Set
Maduro trial update saw both Nicolás Maduro and his wife enter pleas of not guilty during court proceedings in New York.
An attorney representing Maduro’s wife told the court that his client suffered severe injuries. Both defendants also requested consular assistance from the Venezuelan embassy.
A New York judge ordered Maduro to return to court for another hearing scheduled for March 17. No further details were released regarding the scope of the upcoming hearing.