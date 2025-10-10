M7.6 Antarctica Earthquake Felt Across South America

Strong 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Antarctica Region

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake has struck the Drake Passage, the stretch of ocean between Chile and Antarctica, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The Antarctica earthquake 2025 occurred late Friday local time and was reportedly felt across parts of southern Chile and Argentina.

The quake’s epicenter was located in the Southern Ocean, approximately 400 miles south of Cape Horn, at a depth of around 10 kilometers. No tsunami alert has been issued so far, but regional authorities are monitoring coastal areas for any changes in sea level.

Tremors Felt Across Southern South America

Residents in Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, and parts of Patagonia reported mild shaking, though no significant damage or injuries have been confirmed. Emergency response agencies in Chile and Argentina remain on standby as aftershocks are possible in the coming hours.

Seismologists noted that while strong earthquakes are not uncommon in the South Sandwich Islands and Drake Passage, a tremor of this magnitude is considered rare for the region and is being closely analyzed for tectonic data.

Authorities Monitoring the Situation

The Chilean National Seismological Center (CSN) and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) are assessing the event. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued for South America or Antarctica’s research bases.

Officials have urged residents near coastal areas to stay alert and follow any advisories from local emergency services. Scientists stationed at Antarctic research stations have not reported any immediate impacts.

Developing Story

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as new information emerges from USGS, CSN, and international seismological agencies.