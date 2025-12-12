M6.5 Earthquake Strikes Hokkaido Region of Japan, Preliminary Data Shows

A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Hokkaido region of Japan moments ago, according to preliminary seismic data. The quake was felt across parts of northern Japan, prompting residents to report strong shaking.

At this time, there are no immediate reports of injuries or damage, and authorities are assessing the situation. Emergency services and disaster response teams are monitoring for aftershocks and potential impacts.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency is expected to release updated information as more data becomes available.

This is a developing story.