M 4.2 earthquake strikes near Indio, California

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Indio, California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was felt across parts of the Coachella Valley, with residents reporting brief but noticeable shaking. There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

Officials said the earthquake was relatively shallow, which can increase how strongly it is felt near the epicenter. Authorities continue to monitor for possible aftershocks.