A 25-year-old University of Delaware student, Luqmaan Khan, has been arrested after authorities discovered weapons, body armor, and a notebook containing detailed sketches and notes about the university’s police department, officials confirmed.

The arrest occurred just before midnight on November 24, when officers encountered a white Toyota Tacoma parked after hours at a local park. Police say Khan refused to exit the vehicle and resisted arrest, leading to his detention.

Inside the truck, officers found a loaded handgun, extended magazines, body armor, binoculars, and a laptop. They also discovered a notebook allegedly containing warfare techniques, assault planning notes, and a diagram of the University of Delaware Police Department, including labeled entry and exit points and the name of a UD police officer.

Federal authorities later searched Khan’s residence, reportedly uncovering another handgun fitted with an illegal machine-gun conversion device known as a “switch.”

The university confirmed Khan is an undergraduate student and has been banned from all UD campuses during the investigation, according to interim president Laura Carlson.

Khan now faces multiple felony weapons charges, including possession of a large-capacity magazine and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He has since been transferred to FBI custody for additional federal charges.