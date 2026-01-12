Multiple people were injured after a U-Haul truck drove into protesters in Los Angeles, according to witnesses and video circulating online.

Video: Multiple injured after U-Haul strikes protesters in Los Angeles https://t.co/vkEChctX8l pic.twitter.com/wbJ6BAtdeO — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 12, 2026

The incident occurred on Veterans Avenue during an anti-Iranian regime protest involving members of the Iranian diaspora. Witnesses said several demonstrators were struck and others were nearly run over as chaos erupted in the crowd.

Authorities said the driver was taken into custody. Bomb squad units and law enforcement responded to the scene as a precaution, and the area was secured. Officials have not released confirmed details on the number or severity of injuries as the situation remains developing.