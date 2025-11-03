A Los Angeles mass shooting in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood late Sunday has left multiple people injured, according to local media reports. Video from the scene shows police rushing into the area as emergency crews treat victims on the street.

Los Angeles Mass Shooting: Several Shot in San Fernando Valley Neighborhood https://t.co/36WcDOHLf1 pic.twitter.com/s2MjvLLCp7 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 3, 2025

Police say the shooting occurred near Saticoy Street and Oso Avenue, where a large crowd had gathered before gunfire erupted. Officers are currently searching the neighborhood for the suspected shooter or shooters, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid the area.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of victims or provided updates on their conditions. The investigation is ongoing, and additional police units have been deployed as the search expands.

More updates and footage will be added as information becomes available.