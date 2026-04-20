Lori Chavez-DeRemer: Labor Secretary to Step Down, Keith Sonderling Named Acting

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is set to leave the administration to take a position in the private sector, officials announced.

During her tenure, she was credited with advancing policies aimed at protecting workers, promoting fair labor practices, and expanding workforce training opportunities.

Officials also confirmed that Keith Sonderling will assume the role of Acting Secretary of Labor.

The transition marks a leadership change at the Department of Labor as the administration prepares for the next phase of its workforce agenda.