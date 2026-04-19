Listen as a United flight from Chicago to New York was forced to divert to Pittsburgh International Airport after a reported potential bomb threat onboard.

Listen: United Flight Diverts to Pittsburgh After Bomb Threat Scare https://t.co/k2OkUX6LCW pic.twitter.com/hcDWWVxxbc — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 18, 2026

Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft as a precaution while authorities responded to assess the situation.

Emergency crews secured the plane upon landing, and officials began investigating the nature of the threat.

No immediate reports of injuries have been confirmed.

The situation remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the credibility of the bomb threat on the United flight.