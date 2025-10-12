LAX Flights Grounded After Equipment Outage, FAA Confirms

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) experienced widespread flight disruptions after an equipment outage forced air traffic controllers to halt departures and arrivals, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed.

The outage affected multiple airlines and delayed dozens of domestic and international flights. Travelers at the airport reported long queues at check-in and security, while airport staff worked to assist stranded passengers.

According to the FAA, the technical issue has since been diagnosed, and efforts are underway to restore full operational capacity. Airlines have advised passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

No injuries or safety incidents have been reported, and the FAA continues to monitor the situation closely to minimize disruptions.