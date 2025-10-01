Laval Shooting Near Starbucks: Three Injured, One in Cardiac Arrest

The Laval shooting near a Starbucks on October 1 shocked the city when gunfire erupted along Highway 440, leaving at least three people injured — one of them in cardiac arrest. Police sealed off the area and launched a large-scale investigation, as witnesses suggested the attack may have targeted a figure connected to organized crime.

Details of the Attack

Shots were fired near a Starbucks located off Highway 440 in Laval around 11:13 a.m., according to TVA Nouvelles.

Three people were struck by gunfire; one victim is reported to be in cardiorespiratory arrest .

. Witnesses reported to Agence QMI that the incident may have been an attempted hit on a high-profile organized crime figure .

. Police immediately created a wide security perimeter to protect the area and preserve forensic evidence.

Police Response and Ongoing Investigation

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and Laval police are leading the investigation into the shooting.

and Laval police are leading the investigation into the shooting. Specialized forensic teams have been deployed, including ballistics experts and crime scene investigators .

. Authorities are urging witnesses who were near Starbucks or Highway 440 at the time to come forward with video footage, photos, or testimony.

Public Safety Concerns

The Laval shooting has raised fears about public safety in busy commercial zones.

has raised fears about public safety in busy commercial zones. Officials may introduce increased patrols and surveillance in the coming days to reassure residents.

in the coming days to reassure residents. Early reports that a “major organized crime figure” was the target point toward a criminally motivated, targeted attack rather than random violence.

What We Know and Don’t Know

Victim identities and detailed health updates remain undisclosed.

The shooter or shooters have not yet been identified.

The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

Police have not confirmed whether multiple firearms or accomplices were involved.