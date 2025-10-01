News
Laval Shooting Near Starbucks: Three Injured, One in Cardiac Arrest Amid Suspected Organized Crime Attack
Gunfire erupted near a Starbucks along Highway 440 in Laval. Police suspect a targeted attack tied to organized crime.
The Laval shooting near a Starbucks on October 1 shocked the city when gunfire erupted along Highway 440, leaving at least three people injured — one of them in cardiac arrest. Police sealed off the area and launched a large-scale investigation, as witnesses suggested the attack may have targeted a figure connected to organized crime.
Details of the Attack
- Shots were fired near a Starbucks located off Highway 440 in Laval around 11:13 a.m., according to TVA Nouvelles.
- Three people were struck by gunfire; one victim is reported to be in cardiorespiratory arrest.
- Witnesses reported to Agence QMI that the incident may have been an attempted hit on a high-profile organized crime figure.
- Police immediately created a wide security perimeter to protect the area and preserve forensic evidence.
Police Response and Ongoing Investigation
- The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and Laval police are leading the investigation into the shooting.
- Specialized forensic teams have been deployed, including ballistics experts and crime scene investigators.
- Authorities are urging witnesses who were near Starbucks or Highway 440 at the time to come forward with video footage, photos, or testimony.
Public Safety Concerns
- The Laval shooting has raised fears about public safety in busy commercial zones.
- Officials may introduce increased patrols and surveillance in the coming days to reassure residents.
- Early reports that a “major organized crime figure” was the target point toward a criminally motivated, targeted attack rather than random violence.
What We Know and Don’t Know
- Victim identities and detailed health updates remain undisclosed.
- The shooter or shooters have not yet been identified.
- The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.
- Police have not confirmed whether multiple firearms or accomplices were involved.