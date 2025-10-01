News

Laval Shooting Near Starbucks: Three Injured, One in Cardiac Arrest Amid Suspected Organized Crime Attack

Gunfire erupted near a Starbucks along Highway 440 in Laval. Police suspect a targeted attack tied to organized crime.

Published: 21 hours ago
Laval Shooting Near Starbucks: Three Injured, One in Cardiac Arrest

The Laval shooting near a Starbucks on October 1 shocked the city when gunfire erupted along Highway 440, leaving at least three people injured — one of them in cardiac arrest. Police sealed off the area and launched a large-scale investigation, as witnesses suggested the attack may have targeted a figure connected to organized crime.

Details of the Attack

  • Shots were fired near a Starbucks located off Highway 440 in Laval around 11:13 a.m., according to TVA Nouvelles.
  • Three people were struck by gunfire; one victim is reported to be in cardiorespiratory arrest.
  • Witnesses reported to Agence QMI that the incident may have been an attempted hit on a high-profile organized crime figure.
  • Police immediately created a wide security perimeter to protect the area and preserve forensic evidence.

Police Response and Ongoing Investigation

  • The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and Laval police are leading the investigation into the shooting.
  • Specialized forensic teams have been deployed, including ballistics experts and crime scene investigators.
  • Authorities are urging witnesses who were near Starbucks or Highway 440 at the time to come forward with video footage, photos, or testimony.

Public Safety Concerns

  • The Laval shooting has raised fears about public safety in busy commercial zones.
  • Officials may introduce increased patrols and surveillance in the coming days to reassure residents.
  • Early reports that a “major organized crime figure” was the target point toward a criminally motivated, targeted attack rather than random violence.

What We Know and Don’t Know

  • Victim identities and detailed health updates remain undisclosed.
  • The shooter or shooters have not yet been identified.
  • The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.
  • Police have not confirmed whether multiple firearms or accomplices were involved.
