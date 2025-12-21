Large-Scale Power Outage Hits San Francisco Area After Substation Fire

San Francisco power outage left approximately 130,000 customers without electricity across the city after a fire at an electrical substation, according to Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E).

PG&E said the massive outage impacted multiple neighborhoods as crews responded to the fire and worked to isolate the issue. Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene while utility workers began restoration efforts.

Officials have not yet provided a timeline for when power will be fully restored. The situation remains active and developing, PG&E said.