Update: One Wounded in Shooting at Laney College Fieldhouse, Oakland
Authorities respond to campus lockdown after Laney College shooting at athletic complex
One Wounded in Laney College Shooting
A shooting at Laney College in Oakland earlier today resulted in one person being wounded at the Fieldhouse athletic building. Officials confirm the suspect remains unidentified, and no arrests have been made.
Campus Response and Police Action
- Students and staff were sheltered in place while OPD responded with a large police presence.
- The campus lockdown has been lifted, but police continue to investigate the motive and circumstances.
- The public is advised to avoid the campus until the area is fully cleared.
Impact on Oakland Community
- This incident highlights ongoing concerns about gun violence in Oakland schools.
- Authorities urge vigilance and report any information about the suspect to OPD.
Investigation Status
Police are actively reviewing security footage, interviewing witnesses, and assessing the victim’s condition. Updates will be provided as the investigation develops.