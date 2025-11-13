One Wounded in Laney College Shooting

A shooting at Laney College in Oakland earlier today resulted in one person being wounded at the Fieldhouse athletic building. Officials confirm the suspect remains unidentified, and no arrests have been made.

Update: One Wounded in Shooting at Laney College Fieldhouse, Oakland https://t.co/Qs3yXQS31E pic.twitter.com/2DMCGfxmqR — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 13, 2025

Campus Response and Police Action

Students and staff were sheltered in place while OPD responded with a large police presence.

The campus lockdown has been lifted, but police continue to investigate the motive and circumstances.

The public is advised to avoid the campus until the area is fully cleared.

Impact on Oakland Community

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about gun violence in Oakland schools.

Authorities urge vigilance and report any information about the suspect to OPD.

Investigation Status

Police are actively reviewing security footage, interviewing witnesses, and assessing the victim’s condition. Updates will be provided as the investigation develops.