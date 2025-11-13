Laney College on Lockdown: Active Shooter Reported at Laney Fieldhouse

Oakland, CA — Laney College officials have issued an urgent warning after reports of an active shooter at the Laney Fieldhouse. Students, faculty, and the public are advised to avoid the area while authorities respond.

The Oakland Police Department has confirmed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene, with officers securing the perimeter and investigating the situation. No details have been released yet regarding casualties or suspects.

Officials urge anyone in the area to follow emergency instructions, stay indoors, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Updates are expected as the situation develops.