Tragedy at Kasarani Stadium

A deadly Kasarani Stadium shooting occurred during the funeral of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, leaving four people dead and several others injured. Witnesses say police opened fire after unrest broke out among the crowd of mourners.

Details of the Incident

According to local authorities, the shooting at Kasarani Stadium started when tensions escalated between police and attendees. Emergency services rushed to the scene, treating multiple injured individuals and transporting them to nearby hospitals.

Police and Government Response

Officials confirmed that investigations into the Kasarani Stadium shooting are ongoing. Police stated that the use of live ammunition was in response to “uncontrollable unrest,” while calls for accountability and public safety measures are growing among citizens and political leaders.

Public Reaction

The tragic event at Kasarani Stadium has sparked outrage and mourning across Kenya. Social media platforms were flooded with eyewitness accounts and calls for transparency regarding police actions during public events.

Next Steps in Investigation

Authorities have promised a thorough inquiry into the Kasarani Stadium shooting, examining the chain of events, security protocols, and whether the police response was proportional. Mourners and citizens are urged to cooperate with investigators.