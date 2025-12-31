Kansas City International Airport lockdown procedures were activated after a possible security threat prompted evacuations and an FBI review, according to the Kansas City Aviation Department.

Video: Kansas City International Airport Lockdown After Possible Threat https://t.co/iDDDmAUDlC pic.twitter.com/kYcJStnNpu — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 31, 2025

Video footage shows airport areas being cleared as law enforcement increases security. Officials say the FBI is working with airport authorities to assess the situation and protect travelers.

Passengers are advised to expect delays and follow instructions as the investigation continues.