Kansas City International Airport Lockdown Ends After Brief Evacuation

Published: 5 hours ago
Kansas City International Airport lockdown measures were lifted after airport officials confirmed the facility reopened following a brief evacuation Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

Authorities said operations have returned to normal after precautionary security steps were taken, with no ongoing threat reported at this time.

Passengers were advised to check with airlines for any remaining delays as normal airport activity resumes.

