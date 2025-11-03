Scunthorpe United Defender Jonathan Gjoshe Hospitalized After Huntington Train Mass Stabbing

SCUNTHORPE, UK — Scunthorpe United has confirmed that defender Jonathan Gjoshe is currently in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the mass stabbing incident on a train in Huntington.

The incident, which occurred earlier today, left multiple passengers injured and sparked a major police response. Authorities described the event as a “serious attack” but confirmed that the injured, including Gjoshe, are in stable condition.

Scunthorpe United released a statement expressing support for their player and urging the public to respect his privacy as he recovers:

“We can confirm that Jonathan Gjoshe sustained injuries in the Huntington train incident. He is being treated in hospital and is in stable condition. We ask everyone to respect his privacy during this time.”

The suspect involved in the stabbing has reportedly been taken into custody, and the Huntington Police Department is conducting a full investigation into the motives behind the attack.

This shocking event has raised concerns about public safety on trains, with authorities urging commuters to remain vigilant while the investigation continues.