John Beam: Laney College Shooting – Athletic Director Shot in Oakland

John Beam Injured in Laney College Shooting

Laney College in Oakland became the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning, leaving Athletic Director John Beam injured. The incident occurred just before noon near Lake Merritt. Officers responding to the scene found Beam suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital. His current condition has not been publicly confirmed.

Police Response and Investigation

Acting Chief James Beere clarified that the event was not an active shooter incident, though officers responded as if it were. The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing, including a hoodie. Authorities are asking the public to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426 with any information.

Campus Safety Measures

Nearby buildings were temporarily locked down.

Students and staff were instructed to shelter in place until authorities secured the area.

Police continue to investigate motive and suspect identity.

Community Impact

This incident raises concerns about gun violence on school campuses in Oakland. Officials urge the public to come forward with information to help locate the suspect.