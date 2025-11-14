John Beam Shot at Laney College – Suspect Still at Large

John Beam

John Beam Injured in Oakland Shooting

Longtime football coach and Athletic Director John Beam was shot Thursday morning at Laney College, Oakland. The suspect, described as a male dressed in black with a hoodie, remains at large.

Police Response

Officers responded immediately and secured the area. Beam was transported to a local hospital; his condition has not yet been confirmed. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.

Campus Safety Measures

Nearby buildings were temporarily locked down, and students and staff were instructed to shelter in place until the situation was resolved. Authorities continue to investigate the motive and identity of the shooter